Crawford County officials confirmed to New 4 the U.S. Attorney's Office is reviewing documents in the investigation into the death of Justin King.
Crawford County sheriff Darin Layman told News 4 Thursday a representative with the U.S. Attorney's Office request files regarding the homicide of King.
King, a black and Filipino man, was shot and killed by his white neighbor in November. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office determined the the killing was justified because King broke into the shooter's house.
Crawford County officials held a coroner's inquest in January to have a jury decide if the shooting was felony homicide or justifiable homicide. The six-member jury unanimously ruled the shooting was justified after viewing home security footage at the Crawford County Courthouse of King entering his neighbor's home.
The family of King have constantly criticized the transparency of the process. Crawford County prosecutor David Smith admitted during the inquest all evidence in the case wasn't shown.
"It's been hush hush just like the coroner's inquest where they wouldn't allow us to record," John King, the father of Justin King, told News 4. "Absolutely nothing, and that's been the whole problem the whole time since November 3, Deion. No one has reached out to us to give us any information."
The Crawford County prosecutor closed the case following the inquest. Lawyers for the King family claimed to have received some documents and files in the case. Records are closed again because the U.S. Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.
News 4 requested documents in the case, but have to wait until the current review is finished.
Saint Louis University criminal justice law professor Dyan McGuire told News 4 the U.S. Attorney's Office have the authority to press hate crime charges, because the crime is considered a federal offense.
"I don't know, but I bet they're going to do an investigation to see if they can bring charges under that provision," McGuire said. "The feds, of course, don't have a general murder statute."
