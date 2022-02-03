ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- Crashes are causing slow-downs on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.
Just before 11:30 a.m., a crash involving three semi-trucks left one person injured on the westbound side past Bryan Road.
Around 3:30 p.m. the eastbound lanes were closed at Wentzville Parkway due to a crash.
According to MoDOT's Traveler Map, the roads are covered with snow.
