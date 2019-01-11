ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The latest information on this weekend's winter storm that is expected to bring several inches of snow to the Metro area.
5:30 p.m.
How bad is the traffic in the Fenton area? While News 4 crews were en route to an overturned plow truck, we met a local resident who decided to walk home, after two hours of sitting in traffic. Watch his story here.
5:25 p.m.
The University of Missouri announced the scheduled men's basketball game against South Carolina was postponed due to travel issues. The game, originally scheduled for noon Saturday, will be rescheduled.
4:45 p.m.
Three accidents have Interstate 44 closed in three different locations.
Eastbound I-44 is closed in Valley Park, near 141, and just east of Eureka.
Westbound I-44 is closed near Pacific.
4:40 p.m.
An accident involving a Metro bus has closed the exit ramp from westbound I-64 onto northbound 141.
4:30 p.m.
Lambert officials report 53 arrival flights cancelled and 39 departure flights cancelled
3:50 p.m.
Highway 21 at Wells Road in South County has seen multiple accident, and looks more like a parking lot, according to this video sent in by a KMOV viewer
3:30 p.m.
Lambert officials confirm at least 70 flight cancellations. Several carriers are cancelling all flights between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
3:24 p.m.
Interstate 64/Highway 40 is closed at Maryville Centre in West County due to crashes and snow-covered roads.
3:10 p.m.
Interstate 44 is closed in multiple places in far west St. Louis County as cars have trouble navigated the roads.
News 4 crews saw many accidents near Eureka.
2:40 p.m.
Drivers on Highway 40 in West St. Louis County are having trouble navigating a hill in the eastbound lanes of the interstate between Timberlake Manor and Highway 141. KMOV crews near the area say some cars are stuck and cannot make it up a snow-packed hill, resulting in a serious traffic jam.
Drivers on Clarkson Road in Ellisville are having similar problems. The road goes over a large hill, and reports are coming in of cars attempting to drive over it spinning out and unable to make any progress on the road, leading to traffic backups and accidents.
2:00 p.m.
Accidents are being reported across the St. Louis area as snow is beginning to cover area roads and interstates.
As of 2:00pm, Interstate 55 northbound was closed at Highway M in Jefferson County and a separate crash had lanes of Interstate 44 closed near Six Flags.
1:00 p.m.
The 4Warn StormTeam has increased their projection for total snowfall amount in the St. Louis area.
Expect a prolonged period of snow through Saturday night. We are currently forecasting a large swath of 8" to 12", that includes much of the metro. We'll still see significant amounts of snow south, but sleet and rain will mix in and help to lower snowfall totals there.
12:50 p.m.
Airlines at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) have cancelled 39 arrivals and 30 departures for Friday, January 11, 2019 in advance of Winter Storm Gia.
STL is expecting the winter weather to begin around 1:00 pm and continue through Saturday. The airport will remain fully operational and have crews on staff at all times to maintain airfield conditions and safety.
11:55 a.m.
MoDOT is advising motorists not to head out on the roads unless it is necessary.
In a news release, the company said drivers should limit travel if possible because as much as 10 inches of snow could fall in the St. Louis area and in parts of central and northeast Missouri.
11:00 a.m.
The Illinois State Police Department has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
The department said motorists should plan ahead and take necessary safety precautions. If conditions become too hazardous, drivers are urged to exit the road and get to a safe location.
If a driver crashes during extreme weather conditions, the police department encourages motorists to exchange insurance and driver information. The department said motorists can file crash reports within 10 days to the Illinois State Police Department.
10:00 a.m.
MoDOT is advising anyone who can leave work or school early on Friday to do so, saying they have "high confidence" today's snow will impact the evening commute.
During a press conference Friday morning, MoDOT officials advised drivers to get off the roads early so crews could work to clear the roads. They said there will be over 200 trucks working on the roads.
According to MoDOT, crews will be focused on the main routes first so it could take longer to get to minor roadways.
MoDOT said the main thing drivers need to remember is to slow down and give themselves plenty of time and room.
10:00 a.m.
Airlines at St. Louis Lambert International Airport have cancelled 25 arrivals and 20 departures for Friday, January 11,. Southwest Airlines & United Airlines have issued travel waivers for passengers flying to or from STL. Check the status of your flight with your airline before heading to the airport.
9:30 a.m.
Several school districts and universities are closing early Friday, in order to get students home before roads begin to deteriorate.
Students on both sides of the river are heading home early. See our updating list of closures here.
8:00 a.m.
The timing of the snow's arrival in the metro area is becoming clear. The metro area should start seeing snowflakes around noon.
Precipitation will start off as a rain/sleet/snow mix west and southwest of St. Louis Friday morning and move into the metro around lunch time. Start times look a tad earlier, around 12-2 PM in St. Louis and earlier to the southwest.
We will see a pro-longed period of snow through Saturday night. We are currently forecasting a large swath of 5" to 9" snow. Isolated spots, including parts of the Metro area, may see totals higher than 9". The bulk of that snow accumulation comes Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
