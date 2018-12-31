MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews in Maryland Heights are responding three crashes Monday afternoon.
The most recent accident occurred around 3:45, on southbound 270 south of Page.
The accident is blocking the far left lane. There are injuries in the crash, though how severe and to how many victims is unclear at this time.
Two other crashes occurred on southbound Interstate 270 south of Page around 2:30 p.m.
One crash involves an overturned vehicle, which is blocking several lanes. Police said the crash involves at least one injury.
The second crash is a little further south and has been moved to the shoulder but there are still delays in the area.
No other information has been released.
