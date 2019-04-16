ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Ann officer was injured during a crash while traveling to assist an officer that was thought to be in need of aid Tuesday morning.
Before 9 a.m., St. Ann police were unable to communicate with one of their officers so they thought the officer might be in need of aid. A female officer was asked to go to the area to check on the other officer.
While en route to the area, the female officer was driving a squad car that had its lights and sirens activated when it was struck in the area of Ashby and St. Charles Rock Road.
The female officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
No other information has been released. This story will be updated as more details are known.
