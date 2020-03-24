LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A crash on westbound Interstate 64 killed a St. Charles County man Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two cars were driving west on Interstate 64 around 7:10 a.m., just past Route N.
One of the vehicles then stopped on the side of the road.
Owen P. Reifsteck, 32, of St. Charles, then struck the stopped vehicle in the rear.
Reinsteck was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The man in the stopped vehicle did not suffer any injuries, but his vehicle was damaged extensively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.