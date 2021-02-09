JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old from Festus was killed, and two people were injured in a Monday morning crash in Jefferson County.
Around 7:15 a.m., a 2000 Buick LeSabre crashed into a 2020 Honda Civic on Route A west of Pioneer Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of the LeSabre lost control on the ice and snow-covered roadway, crossed the center line and skidded into the passenger side of the Civic. After the initial collision, both cars traveled off the right side of the road.
Jimi Williams, who was a passenger in the LeSabre, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
