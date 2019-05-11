NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- One person died on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-270 in North County Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police said a man drove his pickup truck into the path of a motor home on eastbound I-270 around 3 p.m. Saturday.
A passenger in the truck was killed. Police identified him as 59-year-old Donavan Osby.
The truck driver was seriously injured.
A crash between a full-sized RV and a pickup truck was reported on the ramp from Lindbergh to I-270 around 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.