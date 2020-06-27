ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A deadly crash shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near Shreve early Saturday morning.
Police said a gray car and a gray SUV collided on the highway around 4 a.m. At least one person died from the crash.
Traffic was diverted to the nearest exit. It is unknown when the road will reopen.
No additional information has been released.
