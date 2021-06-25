CASYEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 255 are closed near Caseyville.
The lanes were blocked by first responders at milepost 22 before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closure is the result of a crash involving a wrong-way driver.
Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash or when the lanes will reopen to traffic. This story will be updated as more information details.
