WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Wright City are working an early morning rollover crash Tuesday.
Police said a truck carrying hazardous materials crashed around 6 a.m. on the outer road of Interstate 70 just east of Mueller Avenue. It is unknown what the truck was hauling but the road will be closed for an extended period of time.
News 4 will update once the lanes reopen.
