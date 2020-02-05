ROCHEPORT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of westbound I-70 near Rocheport, Mo. are closed due to an accident.
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Traffic cameras show a snow covered roadway, traffic back up and drivers out of their cars.
Tweets from Missouri Highway Patrol showed the accident involved a semi and a car, and occurred on the bridge over the Missouri River.
Current situation on westbound I-70 at Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport #CooperCounty #BooneCounty #MoWx pic.twitter.com/chu1nY8OAD— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 5, 2020
The accident comes as winter precipitation moves through.
