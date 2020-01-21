MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A crash involving a semi has closed four lanes of northbound I-270 in Maryland Heights.
The crash happened between the Dorsett and I-70 just after 4:00 p.m.
The view from the MoDOT camera shows northbound traffic backing up as a result.
