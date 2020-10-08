FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has closed lanes of Interstate 44 in Franklin County.
The crash occurred between three semis and three cars before 3 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Highway 100. One of the semi-trucks, which was reportedly hauling frozen foods, overturned in the crash.
Two people were taken to the hospital for observation.
Crews are on the scene working to offload the frozen foods before a tow truck can upright the overturned semi. One lane was open to traffic in both directions as of 5 a.m.
MoDOT officials told News 4 they do not expect to have the crash cleared from the interstate before 9 a.m.
