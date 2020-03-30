I-270 at Dorsett
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A crash involving a MoDOT maintenance truck is causing delays on southbound Interstate 270 Monday morning. 

The crash happened just past Dorsett around 11:20 a.m. MoDOT said one of their maintenance truck and a car collided. Four right lanes were briefly shut down.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

A MoDOT spokesperson said there has been a total of three crashes involving  MoDOT vehicles in the past two days.

