ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A crash involving a MoDOT maintenance truck is causing delays on southbound Interstate 270 Monday morning.
The crash happened just past Dorsett around 11:20 a.m. MoDOT said one of their maintenance truck and a car collided. Four right lanes were briefly shut down.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
A MoDOT spokesperson said there has been a total of three crashes involving MoDOT vehicles in the past two days.
