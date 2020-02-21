ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed before the Blanchette Bridge for several hours Friday.
A crash closed the lanes around 11 a.m. Friday. Fazio's Bakery told News 4 one of their trucks was involved in the crash.
Download our KMOV News App for the latest updates
An official with Pattonville Fire Protection District told News 4 a man pulled from the crash scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol then said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
During the closure, traffic was diverted at Route 141. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes such as Interstate 64, Route 364 and Route 370.
All lanes re-opened sometime early Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.