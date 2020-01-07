Crash involving as many as 60 vehicles shuts down I-95 North in Maine, police say

Emergency medical helicopters were dispatched to an accident involving dozens of vehicles on Interstate 95 on Tuesday in Carmel, the Maine State Police said.
Northbound lanes are closed and "will likely remain closed for much of the day, police said. "The public is urged to seek an alternate route," the MSP statement says.
Carmel is located about 15 miles west of Bangor. The crash, which may involve 50 to 60 vehicles, occurred near mile marker 174, and traffic is being diverted at exit 157 in Newport, police said.
There are injuries, police say, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt or how badly.
Besides "multiple wreckers" being dispatched from the Bangor area, Maine Forest Rangers and LifeFlight of Maine have sent helicopters to the scene, according to police and CNN affiliate WABI.
A WABI reporter tweeted video of one of the helicopters landing near the site.
Maine Forest Rangers are assisting @MEStatePolice on the ground & with a helicopter for a serious multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Carmel. We have 4 forest rangers on the ground assisting with first-aid, traffic control and scene stabilization. pic.twitter.com/8Cdquw13Qx— Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) January 7, 2020
Traffic is reportedly backed up for miles, the station reported, and authorities could be seen removing injured people from badly damaged vehicles.
