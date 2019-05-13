ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Jefferson County Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 they were called to northbound Route 141 at Old Missouri State Road around 5:40 a.m. Monday. An official with the highway patrol told News 4 a pedestrian was struck and killed.
The vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene, according to authorities.
Only one lane of the roadway was open to traffic. MoDOT estimated that all lanes would reopen by 7:10 a.m.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.