WEBSTER GROVES (KMOV.com) -- A crash closed all westbound lanes on westbound Interstate 44 near Elm.
The accident happened after 9 p.m. Friday. Traffic was diverted off of the Shrewsbury exit due to the accident.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it has troopers helping Webster Groves first responders in handling the crash. Possible injuries have not yet been reported.
(0) comments
