ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Westbound I-70 at Route 370 was closed Wednesday morning for a multiple car crash in St. Charles County.

Traffic was being diverted at the Cave Springs exit and drivers should take an alternate route. One lane reopened around 6 a.m. The crash was cleared just before 6:30 a.m.

A multiple car crash has closed I-70 WB at Highway 370.

Skyzoom4 was over the scene showing at least three cars involved in the crash. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

