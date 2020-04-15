ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Westbound I-70 at Route 370 was closed Wednesday morning for a multiple car crash in St. Charles County.
Traffic was being diverted at the Cave Springs exit and drivers should take an alternate route. One lane reopened around 6 a.m. The crash was cleared just before 6:30 a.m.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene showing at least three cars involved in the crash.
