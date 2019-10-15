ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All westbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed after a serious accident Tuesday.
The crash happened just west of Interstate 170 just after 5 p.m.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved and no information on injuries have been released.
As of 6 p.m., all lanes are now open.
MoDOT has not said when all lanes will reopen, but drivers should seek an alternate route.
The backup reaches back to Florissant Road in the westbound lanes on I-270, and down to I-70 for the northbound lanes of I-170.
