ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A rollover crash has closed all southbound lanes of Illinois Route 255 near Roxana.
The accident, which involved one car, happened near milepost 5 just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver was the only person inside and was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
All southbound lanes are closed from mile marker 5 on down. Other information was not immediately known.
