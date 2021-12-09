Crash closes portion of WB I-270 in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A crash has closed a portion of westbound Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.
The interstate was closed at Lindbergh starting around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 a tractor trailer involved in the crash caught fire.
The interstate is expected to be closed until around 7 a.m. in that area, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Delays are closures are being seen on westbound Interstate 170 before Interstate 270.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated online and on News 4 This Morning throughout the morning.
