FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A portion of westbound Interstate 270 is closed in North County.
The crash closed the roadway from Old Halls Ferry Road to New Halls Ferry shortly after 8:05 a.m.
Traffic is reportedly backed up to Route 367.
It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
No other details regarding the crash have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.