Crash closes northbound lanes of I-270 in West County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County reopened after a Sunday crash.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-270 at I-44. Lanes opened after nearly an hour. 

No information was released on the cause of the crash and any injuries. 

