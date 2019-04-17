ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple northbound lanes of I-270 are closed between Dorsett and I-70 due to an accident.
For a time, emergency crews were blocking all lanes as well as the shoulder.
Around 4:15, crews opened up one lane to let cars through.
It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash, but a fire truck is on the scene as well as what appears to be at least one ambulance.
News 4 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.