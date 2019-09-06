ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge are closed due to a crash.
Two left lanes of I-64 eastbound at Mississippi River are closed.
ACCIDENTI-64 EB AT MISSISSIPPI RIVER2 LEFT LANES CLOSEDEST. CLEARANCE TIME: 4:14 PM— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) September 6, 2019
The scene is expected to be cleared at 4:14 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.