ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash has closed multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 in St. Louis.
The crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. on the interstate near Boyle.
Skyzoom4 was over the area and saw one car in the grass nearby and another with damage on the roadway.
Emergency crews are on the scene. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
