BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A crash closed the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 270 from the St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday.
The crash closed the ramp around 12 p.m. Bridgeton Police Department Major Mark Mossotti told News 4 one person suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The ramp reopened to traffic before 3 p.m. No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.