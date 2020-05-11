ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A crash closed all of the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in St. Louis City Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported after 3:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 at Hampton Ave.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a female was involved in the accident and was taken to a hospital with injuries.
