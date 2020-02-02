ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were injured after a Sunday afternoon crash on westbound Interstate 70 at Goodfellow near Jennings Station.
The St. Louis Fire Department said the crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Three people were taken to a hospital. One of them suffered serious injuries while the other two were listed as minor injuries.
Crews shut down all westbound lanes of the highway after the crash. The fire department said there was a lot of debris in the road. MoDOT tweeted about the crash saying it will likely remain closed for at least another hour.
