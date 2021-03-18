COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Collinsville School District is being impacted by an internet outage Thursday.
The outage is being linked to a crash that damaged a pole and caused downed wires on St. Louis Road. As a result of the crash, Ameren crews were called to the area to restore power.
Thursday morning, the school district said the internet outage will impact school and remote connectivity until it is restored. An estimation on when it could be restored has not been announced.
