Crash briefly closes all but one lane of WB I-64 near I-170

170 and 64 accident
MoDOT

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All but one lane of westbound I-64

The view from the MoDOT camera showed numerous police cars and other emergency vehicles on scene. The accident happened around 6:00 a.m.

All lanes re-opened around 6:40 a.m.

