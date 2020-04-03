CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County released the list of non-essential businesses that were sent warning letters to follow the stay-at-home order to close.
Many of the businesses on the list are craft stores Hobby Lobby, Michaels and JoAnn Fabrics. Beauty supply stores, nail salons and gyms make of most of the rest of the list.
The county said they have been told that some of the businesses on the list have closed since receiving the warning letter. They are confident the warning letter is enough to get the rest of the businesses to close.
[RELATED: Warning letters sent to 50 non-essential businesses still open in St. Louis County]
“The health and safety of residents is the priority here, not legal action,” said a St. Louis County spokesperson.
