ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Last year the pandemic shut down the annual fall Student and Faculty Sale at the Craft Alliance in St. Louis, but organizers brought the event back this year for Small Business Saturday.
The Craft Alliance holds classes for locals to create artwork ranging from pottery, glass and kitchen décor.
After more than 50 years at its location in the Delmar Loop, officials moved the shop to the Delmar Maker District last year at 5080 Delmar Boulevard.
Even though the organization has more space to create, the pandemic nixed the chance for artists to sell their work last fall.
The event returned Saturday and will go through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We really didn't do it last year, we did an online variant of it," said Craft Alliance Facilities Manager Daniel Barnett. "Having our new facility, we went from 7,000 square feet to 14,000. It's been a game changer for us."
"We--every year--used to come back for Thanksgiving. We had to skip last year. So, we're happy to be back this year," customer David Epstein said.
