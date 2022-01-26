COVID wastewater data shows decline in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – For the first time in six weeks, samples from wastewater collected across St. Louis reveal a drop in the coronavirus infection.
Previously, the region reached a near-record high. However, data collected by health officials show week-over-week COVID-19 levels in wastewater dropped nearly 36 percent last week. Although it is too early to tell if the omicron variant has reached its peak in the area, officials stress the importance of analyzing wastewater.
“Wastewater testing is now an important tool utilized for the monitoring of the presence of COVID in the community,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “The genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19 can be found in wastewater before a community identifies cases through other testing and reporting systems, even when individuals have no symptoms.”
