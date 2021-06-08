ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More than a year after beating COVID-19, an Illinois man is praising the healthcare workers who saved his life – but continually thinking about his father who didn’t survive.
Rob Welge, 58, of Chester, Illinois, was hospitalized at Missouri Baptist Medical Center for two months last spring and was placed on a ventilator for two weeks.
"I didn’t know how bad my condition was, I didn’t know how bad other people were,” Welge said. He got sick at the same time as five family members and he had to be hospitalized just days after his father, Don.
“He got Covid a few days before me and he got transported to Mo-Bap and then I did and we never saw each other again,” Welge said he didn’t know his 84-year-old father passed away due to his own condition. “It was very heartbreaking; basically, I was dealing with my own problems – I didn’t really have contact with the outside world, and I was very critical.”
Welge credits doctors and nurses like Dr. Kenneth Remy for helping him pull through. A case Dr. Remy calls nothing short of a miracle.
“I undeniably thought he was going to die,” Remy said. Remy had seen too many cases end the other way. Months earlier Remy recorded a video during the peak of the pandemic as cases and deaths were spiking.
“This is what you’ll see at the end of your life if we don’t start wearing masks when we’re out in public,” he said in his then-viral video.
Now, things are looking up for Remy. He recorded a new video Tuesday showing most of the ICU wings almost empty.
“I walked through one of the COVID units and it is dark – completely closed. All 3 wings are dark,” Remy said. “There is hope, there is power, and we need to utilize that.”
It's a moment he’s worked toward for over a year motivated by success stories like Welge’s.
“I am totally thankful for the nurses and doctors and follow up with Barnes Hospital staff,” Welge said.
Welge returned to work in September but says he still has some of the Covid long-hauler symptoms like aches and pains -- but is incredibly grateful for the staff here at Missouri Baptist.
