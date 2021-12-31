COVID spike cancels some New Year's Eve events, others to go on as planned

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch Foundation canceled the remainder of Winterfest 2021, citing an increased and overwhelming concern about COVID-19.
The event was expected to go until Jan. 2, which would have included a New Year's Eve celebration. The foundation said it followed the guidance of the St. Louis Public Health Department and the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force and decided to cancel the event for the health and safety of workers and visitors.
The positivity rate in St. Louis hit 24 percent this week, an all-time high during the pandemic.
COVID concerns canceled several concerts scheduled for New Year's Eve. The Pageant canceled the reunion concert of the popular local 80s band, The Pale Divide, and rescheduled it for Feb. 4.
Hailey Weins had tickets to the performance.
"Yeah, kind of disappointed that the plans got changed. But it's going to happen," Weins said.
Maggie Rose canceled her upcoming show at Delmar Hall and Greensky Bluegrass canceled its New Year's Eve shows at The Factory in Chesterfield after members of the band tested positive for the coronavirus.
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra went forward with its plans for two concerts on New Year's Eve, a long holiday tradition. Vice President of Marketing, David Nischwitz, said the symphony got expert advice before making a decision.
"We here at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra remain in contact with health officials, specifically Washington University physicians, and they help us guide our decision making," Nischwitz said.
Thousands were expected to attend the 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances. Allison Mendez attended the afternoon concert.
"I honestly don't go out like hardly at all. And this seemed like a calculated, with the vaccines and the masks. It's a great event, I wanted to go to the symphony," Mendez said.
Other shows going on as scheduled include The Dirty Muggs at Live By Loews across from Busch Stadium, Jared Freid at the Helium Comedy Club and Morgan Page at RYSE Nightclub at Ameristar Casino.
