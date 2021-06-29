ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A grateful COVID patient returned to the hospital to thank the doctors who saved her life.
Kerri Bryles, her husband, Tim, and their three children met at St. Luke's Hospital Tuesday to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses who treated her last December and saved her life.
"I felt like they took care of me like I was one of their own family members and they didn't even know me," she said.
The 45-year-old wife, mother, pharmacist and fan of bootcamp style workouts, started feeling the symptoms of COVID last December. Tim had tested positive a few weeks earlier, but Kerri thought she was taking all the right precautions.
"Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm getting COVID," remembered Bryles.
She says she was coughing and her blood oxygen level went down but when it dipped significantly Tim took her to a local hospital. It was December and at the height of the pandemic and they were told no hospitals in St. Louis had an available ICU bed for her. Tim asked them to double-check and a place was found at St. Luke's Hospital. After being admitted, Tim said, Kerri's condition continued to deteriorate.
Doctors discovered Kerri had a malfunctioning heart valve that was causing blood to flow backwards in her heart causing her brain and organs to not get enough blood or oxygen.
"It was real bad, her oxygen was in the 70s very much concerned of brain damage at that time," he said.
"Reduced her pumping function of her heart so badly that she went into respiratory failure," said Dr. Jeremy Leidenfrost, a cardiothoracic surgeon at St. Luke's Hospital.
Kerri was placed on a ventilator, but Leidenfrost said she was too sick to perform open heart surgery to repair the malfunctioning valve. Instead, Leidenfrost inserted a device into her heart called Impella 5.0. It's a tiny pump inside a catheter that corrected the blood flow in Kerri's heart.
"Spins at like 30-thousand RPMS and it can pump 5 liters per minute," he said.
Her condition improved quickly and in a few days Kerri was strong enough for open heart surgery to fix the faulty heart valve. When she woke up from an drug-induced coma, Kerri saw the cards and posters her children had made for her and she learned that Tim had been by her side, holding her hand every day.
"I wouldn't be alive if not for him. He advocated for me everyday and made sure I had the best care," she said.
Kerri says she's feeling great now and doesn't have any lingering problems from her ordeal. She and Tim wanted the medical team at St. Luke's to know how much their work is appreciated.
"The culture that they have instilled at St. Luke's is second to none. The nurses and staff and doctors and surgeons they work as one cohesive team," he said.
Kerri said she's back to doing her intense bootcamp style workouts and has been given approval from her doctor to increase the number of pushups she does.
