ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been over a month since the United Kingdom identified a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.

Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control are monitoring multiple variants in at least 33 states with 541 cases and counting.

Right now, no variants are reported in Missouri. Illinois has at least one case of the British variant that was detected in mid-January in the Chicago area. There are no cases of the South Africa variant.

By now, we’ve heard the word “variant” being used over and over again and experts call them a great concern.

What are experts most worried about?

The more infection there is in a community, in a country, the likelihood of almost the certainty that there will be variants. And the virus' goal is to survive and it will be the strongest variants that will eventually survive,” said Internal Medicine and Viral Specialist, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez.

The variants seem to spread more easily and there's concern they could become more dominant in the United States by Spring.

Are the vaccines effective against the new variants?

"Even though there is a diminished protection against the variants, there's enough protection to prevent you from getting serious disease, including hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

What if I can’t get the vaccine right now?

"First, wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart. Second, please avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas. Third, now is not the time to travel,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

"There’s less virus spreading and the conditions that produce variants are decreased,” Walensky added.

Do public health measures and getting people vaccinated prevent future variants?

"Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate. There is light at the end of the tunnel but it's gonna be up to us. To step to the plate."