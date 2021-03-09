Coronavirus in Missouri graphic generic
AP

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in wastewater near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, Missouri health officials said Tuesday.

The news comes more than a month after the state reported its first confirmed case of the UK variant of the coronavirus, which was detected in Marion County, in the northeast Missouri. The results from the most recent round of wastewater testing show 25. 8 percent of the COVID-19 viral strands found in the Coldwater Creek wastewater system showed mutations associated with the UK variant.

In a release, health officials say 10 locations around the state had sufficient levels of COVID-19 particles to allow for a high level of testing. The Coldwater Creek wastewater system was the only location tested with a detectable level of the variant.

The results of the testing means the UK variant is “likely present among population in this sewershed area," state health officials said.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.