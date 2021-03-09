NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in wastewater near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, Missouri health officials said Tuesday.
The news comes more than a month after the state reported its first confirmed case of the UK variant of the coronavirus, which was detected in Marion County, in the northeast Missouri. The results from the most recent round of wastewater testing show 25. 8 percent of the COVID-19 viral strands found in the Coldwater Creek wastewater system showed mutations associated with the UK variant.
Missouri health officials say two of the four COVID-19 variants have been detected in the St. Louis region; the U.K. and California variants.
In a release, health officials say 10 locations around the state had sufficient levels of COVID-19 particles to allow for a high level of testing. The Coldwater Creek wastewater system was the only location tested with a detectable level of the variant.
The number of new Missouri coronavirus cases continued to decline on Monday, but state officials cite one cause for concern: Wastewater samples indicate the fast-spreading U.K. variant is “widespread” across the state.
The results of the testing means the UK variant is “likely present among population in this sewershed area," state health officials said.
