BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- While vaccine distribution is underway at Missouri hospitals, health care workers in the Metro East are anxiously awaiting their turn.
Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Shiloh expect shipments of the vaccine to arrive Thursday morning. Their plan is to start administering it to healthcare workers on Friday.
Dr. Omer Badahman, an infectious disease specialist at Belleville Memorial Hospital, will be the first healthcare worker there to receive the vaccine.
“This really excites me because this may be the game-changer. The vaccine is going to be the game changer,” Dr. Badahman said.
Dr. Badahman said the vaccine could not come at a more crucial time. Right now, he said the ICU at Belleville Memorial Hospital is full and they’re treating the highest number of COVID-19 patients they’ve seen since the pandemic started.
According to the hospital, 1,950 vaccines will be split between the Belleville and Shiloh locations. All healthcare workers older than 50 who work directly with COVID-19 patients will be the first to receive it. The hospital plans to administer the first shipment starting Friday and continue into the weekend.
The age bracket will be lowered over the next few weeks so that every healthcare worker can receive it. Dr. Badahman said he’s worked to educate doctors and nurses about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine leading up to this point.
“The only thing I fear about this vaccine is the misinformation that is out there. Not the vaccine itself but people misinforming or looking at not the data or the good scientific studies and rigor,” Dr. Badahman said.
News 4 asked Belleville Memorial Hospital when they expect a second shipment of the vaccine. At this point, officials said they have no word on when that will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.