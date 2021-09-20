ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Libraries are partnering with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Starting Sept. 22, vaccines will be offered at four county library branches weekly. Health insurance or proof of residency is not required. The clinics will take place at the following locations and the same time through the end of the year:
- Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136
Every Wednesday, starting September 22 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
- Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO 63121
Every Thursday, starting September 23 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
- Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031
Every Friday, starting September 24 from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
- Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63074
Every Saturday, starting September 25 from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Appointments are not required, but can be made by clicking here for the vaccine events. Walk-ups will be accepted. Consent forms are required for anyone age 12-18 years old and must be completed to receive a vaccine. Free transportation is available to those who call 314-615-2660.
Second dose appointments will be made at each clinic. In addition, booster shots will be available for those who are eligible.
