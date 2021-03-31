(KMOV.com) -- The CDC is issuing guidance related to annual mammogram screenings, as data on the natural effects the COVID-19 vaccine indicate it can affect the results.
According to the CDC, those who receive the vaccine can experience swelling of the lymph nodes in the underarm, likely in the same arm where they received the shot. The swelling, according to the CDC, is a normal sign that your body is building protection against COVID-19.
However, swollen lymph nodes can appear on a mammogram screening and be cause for concern, in certain situations. Lymph nodes are often the first place breast cancer spreads.
"So when we do a mammogram it becomes confusing," said Dr. Jovita Oruwari, a breast Surgeon with SSM Health. "Are we seeing large lymph nodes because you had the vaccine or because you have breast cancer?"
Oruwari said if you have not yet received your vaccine, she encourages patients to get their mammogram first. If you have received your shot, she said you can schedule your mammogram for four to six weeks after your final dose.
"What we want to do is avoid unnecessary procedures, stress and anxiety," she said. "But at the same time, if you have a diagnostic mammogram or are experiencing symptoms, do not delay and get in as soon as you can."
Mark Chambers, a radiologist with Mercy, said he has seen a drop off in patients scheduling an annual mammogram in the last year as a result of COVID-19. He fears if people have the option to postpone their screening, they may choose to forgo it all together.
"Some of these things are very time sensitive and for those things we can have a window of catching early and influencing outcome," he said. "I think delaying for that six weeks or some people might choose not to get the mammogram. That would be my biggest fear."
He said an extensive patient background history is collected before the screening, giving medical professionals an idea of whether the patient has received the vaccine. If so, that is taken into consideration if the scan reveals large lymph nodes.
Dr. Melissa Rooney, an oncologist with BJC Medical Group at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, said the four to six week delay could prove detrimental to a patient that unknowingly has breast cancer.
"It certainly depends on each patient, but yes, that period could be important for early detection in certain kinds of aggressive cancers," she said. "We've seen a number of women who have decided to delay their screening especially if they're asymptomatic. Unfortunately in some situations we've seen later stage breast cancer."
The CDC encourages women to contact their personal doctor for advice on whether to delay a mammogram until after they've been fully vaccinated, get the mammogram anyway or attempt to schedule it before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
