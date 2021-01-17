ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The COVID-19 vaccine was made available to a larger amount of Missourians late last week, as the state opened it to people in the 1B category. But while more people are now eligible to receive the vaccine, supplies remain very limited. Here's where people in the St. Louis area can find coronavirus vaccine information from the major hospital providers and county health departments.
Mercy Health created a public portal to confirm eligibility and register for the vaccine. The hospital is currently accepting people in the 1A and 1B-1 categories. Click here to learn more.
St. Luke's Hospital create a public portal with information on who's eligible to receive the vaccine and when. The hospital is currently accepting applications from people in Phase 1A. Click here to learn more.
SSM Health doesn't currently have a public portal. The hospital will send its patients information on when and how to sign up through their MyChart system. All SSM patients are encouraged to click here and sign up for an account, as all vaccine scheduling will take place in the platform. Patients who prefer to be contacted by email can send their information to COVIDVaccinationSTL@ssmhealth.com.
BJC HealthCare is still working out the logistics of getting the vaccine and its distribution plan. You can click here to keep up with their updates.
Read: Here's who is eligible for vaccine in Phase 1B.
The vaccine will be available to residents through major hospitals, local pharmacies and individual county health departments. Here's the information for the counties with a local plan:
Missouri has also released a map showcasing local pharmacies and medical offices that have been approved to administer the vaccine. Here is the map.
