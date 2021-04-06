MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- As vaccine supplies increase in the St. Louis area, people are finding it easier to get vaccinated.
At a mass vaccination event at Forest Park Community College, people can sign up online but the event is also open to anyone eligible who walks in.
"Man, I didn't even know this was a thing today until one of my friends randomly showed me a Facebook post today. It was in and out," said Charlie Tinsley.
The vaccination site is operated by the Urban League and the Missouri National Guard and started Monday. It will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and give out 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine each day. The event is expected to run several weeks.
"And we are just excited about the opportunity to be a part of expansion as vaccines become more and more accessible," said James Clark with the Urban League.
Ample supplies of vaccine also allowed walk-ins to be welcomed at the St. Clair County vaccination site in Belleville, the FEMA event at The Dome, a Jefferson County site in Festus and a Franklin County site in Union. Booking appointments online is also much easier now that just a few weeks ago.
On March 3, Kathy Kramer of Fenton, spoke with News 4 about why she drove to a state mass vaccination event in Cuba.
"We were getting a little panicky, age and conditions. It was like you just wanted to get it and the only place you could find it was rural," she said.
Now, numerous open appointment times can be found on websites for Mercy Health, SSM Health and CVS pharmacy locations in the metropolitan area.
An eight-week program will launch Wednesday and will vaccinate 3,000 people, seven days a week, totaling 168,000 doses. The mass vaccination site will be held at the Dome at America's Center and is being operated by FEMA. Organizers say there are many open appointment times available
.Eligible residents can sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator portal.
