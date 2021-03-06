Carrollton Mass Vax Event

Drivers arrived bright and early at the Carrollton, Missouri mass vaccination event Saturday morning to get their first dose of the vaccine

 Missouri State Emergency Management Agency

CARROLLTON, MO. (KMOV.com) -- If you're still scrambling to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, a mass event in a rural Missouri county still has slots open Saturday.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency said operations are running smoothly at the mass vaccination event located at 905 South Main Street in Carrollton, Mo. Although the site began accepting patients at 8 a.m., the agency said there are still available openings for people to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You must register by calling 660-542-3247 before attending. 

Carrollton is approximately three hours from St. Louis.

According to a state-funded study, 30.4 percent of people who've received the vaccine in Missouri got it in a county other than the one in which they live. At a rural mass vaccination event in Cuba, many of those who received the vaccine had traveled from the St. Louis area.

