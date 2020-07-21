JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Voluntary COVID-19 tests will be available for free for Missouri state legislators and all those who work in the capitol building, the Department of Health and Senior Services announced Tuesday.
State legislators are heading to Jefferson City for a special session beginning Monday, July 27. The free tests will be available beginning Wednesday, July 22.
“Members of the General Assembly have expressed an interest in voluntary testing availability during the upcoming special session. After seeing the experience another state legislature had recently, we felt this was a reasonable request,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.
Money from the CARES Act will fund the testing.
Governor Mike Parson announced the special session would address violent crime in Missouri.
