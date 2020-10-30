ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the St. Louis area, so will the demand for testing. That shouldn't be a problem, according to Dr. Emily Schindler, director of laboratory medical services at Mercy Hospital.
"There are enough COVID tests now, we have an adequate supply of COVID tests now," said Schindler.
To find a place for testing, both the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Illinois Department of Public Health provide interactive maps for locating testing sites.
Total Access Urgent Care clinics and Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care clinics don't require an appointment or a referral for a doctor. But both recommend calling ahead because appointments can book up. Also due to social distancing, they don't want patients to have to sit for hours in the waiting room for an opening.
Lakeisha Smith tested positive on a Friday, but had to wait several days to find out she'd tested positive.
"They told me about 3 to 5 days. I got my test back Wednesday. I was not happy about it though," said Smith.
We found three area pharmacies that offer rapid testing with same-day results. They are Walgreens at 1225 Union Boulevard in St. Louis, CVS at 11560 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur and CVS at 14400 Clayton Road in Ballwin.
