ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – There are several COVID-19 community testing events in the St. louis area coming up.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has partnered with the Missouri National Guard and local health departments to offer the events across the state.
The test administered at the event is a PCR test done by a nasal anterior swab to determine if there is an active infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Pre-registration is required.
Click here for a list of upcoming testing events and the pre-register.
